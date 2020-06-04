New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,110 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,876,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 275,099 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CYD opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $517.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.51. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.52). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $481.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

