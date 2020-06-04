New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Rosetta Stone worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RST. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

NYSE RST opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453.50 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.52. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

