New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Miller Industries worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 877.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Miller Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,338,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,709,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of MLR opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.89. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.14 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

