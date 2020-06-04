New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Mimecast by 42.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 301,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 89,240 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Mimecast by 310.3% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 23.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $581,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572,317 shares in the company, valued at $47,216,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,368 shares of company stock worth $3,812,004. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MIME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Shares of MIME opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,094.50, a P/E/G ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.25. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.