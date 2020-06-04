New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,691 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TechnipFMC by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,741 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI opened at $8.84 on Thursday. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

