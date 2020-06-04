New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $235,000 Position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 62.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 500.98% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

