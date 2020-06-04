New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MacroGenics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 306,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGNX. Wedbush upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.23.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGNX opened at $21.01 on Thursday. MacroGenics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

