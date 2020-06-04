New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 128,995 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128,995 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of G-III Apparel Group worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,613,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after buying an additional 397,210 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,445,000 after buying an additional 281,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 30,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.48. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

