New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,300 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE CLDT opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.