NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of NMI worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NMI by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.05.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.