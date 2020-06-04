Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LHA. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €9.39 ($10.92).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €9.97 ($11.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a one year high of €18.02 ($20.95). The business has a fifty day moving average of €8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

