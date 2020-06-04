Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NOG opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

