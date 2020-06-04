Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 2.24. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

