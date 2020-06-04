Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,588 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 2,062.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,859,000 after buying an additional 3,372,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $50,200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Flowserve by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,611,000 after buying an additional 387,816 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,209,000 after purchasing an additional 343,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,745,000 after purchasing an additional 183,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

FLS stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.80. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

