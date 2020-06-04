Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,242 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 635.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,755,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,151,000 after acquiring an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,934,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,528,000 after acquiring an additional 55,653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,959,000 after acquiring an additional 678,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 76.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,014,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 160,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $56.03.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

