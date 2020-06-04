Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 179.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Domtar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UFS opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.80 and a beta of 1.71. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $44.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. BMO Capital Markets raised Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domtar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Domtar and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

