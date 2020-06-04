Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $106.54 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.