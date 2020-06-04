Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $37,000 Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 700.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.