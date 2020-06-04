Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $39,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 332.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $41,634.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

