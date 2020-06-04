Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 203.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $4,106,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Cfra raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $252,946.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

