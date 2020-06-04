Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in UBS Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 40,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBS opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

