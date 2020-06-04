Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New $44,000 Investment in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,901,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $911.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.90 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

