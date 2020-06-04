Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 283 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Toro by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $69.75 on Thursday. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

