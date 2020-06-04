Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 620 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in South State were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,209,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South State by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. South State Corp has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

