Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,437 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Nuance Communications worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $115,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,067,000 after acquiring an additional 581,960 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,670,000 after acquiring an additional 363,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,556,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after buying an additional 1,704,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 512,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

