Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 5,384 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $325.12 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,401.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

