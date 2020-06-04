Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,388.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,013.99. The company has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

