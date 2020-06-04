Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Shares Down 1.3%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.27, approximately 17,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,697,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONCY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 203.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 284,934 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

