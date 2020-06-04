Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,120 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $325.12 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

