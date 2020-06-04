Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $56.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ORCL. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE ORCL opened at $53.49 on Monday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 14,894 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

