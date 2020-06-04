ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Up 2.6%

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.12, 7,193 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 671,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $244.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.11.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,942.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 23,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,689.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 587,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,076.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,907 shares of company stock valued at $120,379. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 260,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 880,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 800,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 269,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,794 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 555,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

