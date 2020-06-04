Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Up 5.2%

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.83, 3,683,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,689,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of research firms have commented on OVV. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,570. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. AXA acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

