P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for P H Glatfelter.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 141.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $152,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in P H Glatfelter by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,760,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after buying an additional 39,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLT opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $715.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. P H Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P H Glatfelter (GLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.