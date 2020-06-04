Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,971 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 325,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTNQ opened at $40.78 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

