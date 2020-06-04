Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $196.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.27.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

