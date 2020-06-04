Patrick Davies Acquires 28,655 Shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:NEU) Stock

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:NEU) insider Patrick Davies bought 28,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$50,719.35 ($35,971.17).

Patrick Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Patrick Davies bought 45,455 shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$52,045.98 ($36,912.04).

Neuren Pharmaceuticals stock opened at A$1.72 ($1.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.13. Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.97 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of A$3.04 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of $176.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of chronic neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders, and acute traumatic brain injury. Its lead product is trofinetide, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Rett syndrome; is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome; and conducted Phase II clinical trials for the treatment moderate to severe traumatic brain injury.

