Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $822,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,490 shares of company stock worth $198,953. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

