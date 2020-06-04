Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Perspecta worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. William Blair started coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

