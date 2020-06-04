Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $33,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,006.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock opened at $109.86 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.