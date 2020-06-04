Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 245.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 342,041 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 196,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 624,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 60,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PS stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

