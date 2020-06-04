PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Workiva by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Workiva by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. Workiva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 85.23% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

