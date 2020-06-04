PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,096 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE SPB opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.