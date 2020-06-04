PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,607,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,930 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

