PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $336,000 Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,848.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. Insiders purchased 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $717,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

