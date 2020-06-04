PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,460 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 347,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 84,264 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE:CUBE opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.29. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.