PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,666 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 910,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,961,000 after buying an additional 265,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after buying an additional 73,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,904,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. Cabot Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCMP. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

