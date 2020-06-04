PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,064 Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $858.21 million, a P/E ratio of -45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. PetIQ Inc has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

