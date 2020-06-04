Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,095 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.