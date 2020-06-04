PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $906.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.46 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSMT. BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $422,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,186,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,752,636.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.