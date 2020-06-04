Puzo Michael J Sells 3,810 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,403.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

